Duke and Duchess of Cambridge need more golf lessons

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joked they "need" golf lessons.
The royal couple tried their hands at teeing off on a visit to the Cheesy Waffles Project - which supports children, young people and adults with additional needs aged 7 to 35 - in County Durham on Tuesday (17.04.21) and after a few tips from a youngster, Prince William successfully hit the ball but his wife Catherine managed to miss hers entirely, prompting her to throw back her head and laugh.
Sharing pictures from the visit on their official Instagram account, the couple wrote: "Thank you to the Cheesy Waffles Project for the golf lesson [golfer emoji]
"Think we might need to come back for more..."
The youth scheme was one of the projects which benefited from donations made to celebrate the couple's wedding in 2011.
The post continued: "The Cheesy Waffles Project does incredible work providing children, young people and adults with additional needs aged 7 to 35 from across County Durham with the skills and independence they need to transition to a happy and healthy adulthood.
"They receive support from The Key, a youth charity which works collaboratively with organisations across the North East of England to inspire belief in young people and empower them to achieve their full potential.
"The Key was one of twenty-six charities chosen by The Duke and Duchess in 2011 to benefit from donations made to their Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund."
Earlier in the day, William and Catherine - who have children Princes George, seven, and Louis, three, and Princess Charlotte, five, together - met with the owners of a fifth-generational family-run farm, where they rode a self-driving tractor and got hands-on with some baby lambs during a tour from owners Clare Wise and Stewart Chapman and their three children.
After hearing about the ways the farm is trying to give back to the environment and increase sustainability, the royal couple then perched on straw bales for a discussion with other local farmers about their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic, including the challenges of home schooling and the mental health impact.
William noted: "That is one of the ongoing things, being at home all day, it starts to wear on people and the pandemic has take away those coping mechanisms."
