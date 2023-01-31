Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave away 3m in charity's first year of operation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated $3 million in their Archewell Foundation's first year of operation.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan raised $13 million through their charity in 2021-22, and have given away various grants for initiatives including the creation of a resource guide to embrace "positive masculinity" and help procuring 12.6 million COVID-19 vaccinations.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

