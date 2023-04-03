Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell foundation ‘paid Obama and Clinton advisers $325,000 for ‘strategic support’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation reportedly paid Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton’s advisers $325,000 for “strategic support”.

Prince Harry, 38, and his 41-year-old wife Meghan – who have children Archie, three, and 21-month-old Lilibet – are said to have given Michelle’s former press secretary $110,000 and one of Hillary’s ex-advisers $215,000 in 2021.

