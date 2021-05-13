Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Madame Tussauds waxworks get new home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' waxworks have a new home.
The couple's replicas were removed from Madame Tussauds London's royal zone in January 2020 after they announced they were stepping back as senior members of the family but now the tourist attraction have revealed fans will be able to see them once again as they've been moved to "join their Hollywood friends" in the brand new Awards Party area ahead of its reopening on Monday (17.05.21).
Instead of standing alongside Prince Harry's family members, the wax figures of the 36-year-old prince and his wife - who was known as Meghan Markle before their marriage - will now rub shoulders with replicas of the likes of Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Nicole Kidman.
Speaking ahead of the reopening, Tim Waters, General Manager of Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement: "The launch of Awards Party brings back the fun and excitement of a stylish night out that London has been craving since the start of lockdown. Ever watchful of the celebrity landscape, we've also moved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's figures to join their Hollywood friends, reflecting their new status on the world stage as A-list favourites."
After Harry and Meghan announced their decision to leave royal life in January 2020, Madame Tussauds made the decision to move their waxworks.
A tweet on the official Madame Tussauds London page showed a picture of the royal section without the couple, and a caption reads: "We've got to respect their wishes #Megxit"
It's not the first time Harry and Meghan have been apart from the main royal section - with the duchess flying solo in summer 2019.
In August, the museum announced Meghan's figure would be taking up residence in the glitzy A-List Party Room area to reflect her acting roots, rather than royal status.
She stood side-by-side showbiz stars such as David and Victoria Beckham, and Tom Hardy.
Staff said at the time: "At Madame Tussauds London we're always listening to what people have to say about their favourite stars.
"Meghan continues to carve out her own modern take on life as a royal and we want to mirror her independent celebrity status in the attraction.
"It's not necessarily forever - and we're not splitting our loved-up couple! We're just allowing Meghan to mingle in her more-familiar celebrity circle for a while."
