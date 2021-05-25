The Duke of Edinburgh was a “heaven-sent consort” for Queen Elizabeth, according to a friend of the British monarch.
Lady Prudence Penn, who was the Queen Mother’s lady-in-waiting, has heaped praise on the late Prince Philip - who died last month at the age of 99 - for being the perfect companion for the queen as “he knew how to bring the best out of a woman”.
Speaking to the July edition of Tatler magazine, Lady Penn said: "I loved the way he would boost the queen’s ego by telling her how lovely she looked on their way to an engagement.
“He knew how to bring the best out of a woman, and I am sure his advice and encouragement to her were paramount in their relationship.
“To my mind, the Duke of Edinburgh was a heaven-sent consort for Her Majesty in every way.”
Lady Penn - who served as the Queen Mother’s lady-in-waiting until her death in 2002 - also spoke about an incident when she broke her leg jumping off a wall, something which prompted the conscientious duke to return to the scene with her and offer some sage advice about her wall-jumping technique.
Penn, 95, said that Philip told her: “Never launch yourself off a high wall, turn around to face it holding the top and lower yourself with your hands. With hindsight, of course, he was right.”
Ladies-in-waiting are required to assist royals in anything from bathing to official duties. They are not paid but can claim expenses. The queen currently has four ladies-in-waiting who she can call upon.
Philip and Queen Elizabeth were married for 73 years after tying the knot on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey and he dedicated his life to supporting his spouse in her duties as well as being one of the hardest working members of the British royal family.
Philip and Elizabeth had four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and eight grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Phillips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louse Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
They also have a total of 10 great-grandchildren, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Prince George, Mia Tindall, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis,
Lena Tindall, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Lucas Philip Tindall.
August was given the middle name Philip by his parents Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in honour of her great-grandfather.
