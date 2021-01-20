Dustin Diamond in 'a lot of pain' amid cancer battle

Dustin Diamond is “going through a lot of pain” amid his cancer battle.
The 44-year-old actor – who is best known for his role as Samuel 'Screech' Powers in 'Saved By the Bell' – was taken to hospital in Florida earlier this month after feeling pain all over his body, and it was later confirmed he is suffering from stage four cancer.
And now, sources have said the actor is “going to be in the hospital for a while” as he undergoes treatment, and going through “ups and downs” both physically and emotionally.
The insider said: “It’s not good, it’s not good at all. He’s going to be in the hospital for a while. He’s getting through his treatments now. It’s tough, it’s very hard. He’s going through a lot of pain, but he still keeps his spirits up. Right now, he’s just suffering. He has his ups and downs where he’s great one minute, but then he can be in a lot of pain - tears. It’s such an emotional time.”
But Dustin has the full support of his loved ones, who are “calling him every day” to make sure he’s okay.
The source added to Us Weekly magazine: “Those close to him try calling him every day to try to cheer him up. He has a handful of people who are in his close circle — his girlfriend being one of them. They have no idea when he can go home.”
Dustin’s hospitalisation was reported on January 12, and just says later, a representative for the actor confirmed the news.
His rep said: “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.
"We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated.”
Dustin‘s team also provided fans with postal and email addresses to send letters to the actor to send their support but stressed they shouldn't be used for autograph requests.
