Dustin Diamond's loves ones discuss his final days

Dustin Diamond was able to tell his girlfriend he loved her before he passed away.
The ‘Saved by the Bell’ actor died on Monday (01.02.21), just weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer, and his partner, who is known only as Tash, has been left heartbroken by his sudden death.
Tash – who spoke to Dustin for the last time on Sunday (31.01.21) - said: “He was the love of my life. We planned on a future together and spoke often about having kids.
“Even though he was struggling to breathe and had difficulty speaking, he was able to get out the words to me, ‘I love you,’ I told him I loved him back.”
Dustin had been hospitalised on 29 January but was released around midday on Monday and was being taken to their friend’s house for hospice care. A hospice worker and his friend Jules were preparing the bedroom while the 44-year-old actor was still on a gurney in the lounge when Tash tragically discovered he wasn’t breathing.
The 39-year-old pharmacy technician – who had been dating the actor since last June after they connected on Facebook - and the couple’s friend Dan Block had been following the hospital transport in their own car and arrived just minutes after Dustin.
Tash recalled to DailyMail.com: “After I got out of our car I went into the house to be with Dustin. That was when I discovered he wasn't breathing.”
Dan added: “We aren't really sure when Dustin actually died, if he died at Jules' house or if he died en route after leaving the hospital.
“After Tash and I arrived at Jules' house, Tash went inside to say hi and to let him know she was there. Instead, I heard Tash, say, 'I don't think he's breathing.' This was about 1.15pm. We called 911 and the police came. Dustin was pronounced dead at the house, he had a DNR.
“It was terrible…we were all crying that he was gone. We knew he was suffering and now he wasn't.”
Dan revealed his friend could “barely” speak by the end and was in a lot of pain.
He said: “Last Friday and Saturday he was able to talk and by Sunday he was having real problems breathing and barely speaking.
“He was able to say a few things on Sunday, and was able to ask for a smoothie. But he was in pain. He got really bad by Sunday evening.
“By Monday you could tell he was in pain, I think he was suffering, by the way he was breathing.”
Dustin told his loved ones he didn’t want a big funeral service.
Dan said: “Dustin didn't want a gravestone or a memorial service, he is going to be cremated in the next week and his remains are going to be split among Tash and his father, Mark.”
Tash added: “Once we had the diagnosis, when he knew he was going to die, we talked about what he wanted. He didn't want the big farewell, he wanted to go in peace.”
