Dwayne Johnson tops PEOPLE's 100 Reasons to Love America list

Dwayne Johnson has topped PEOPLE magazine's list of 100 Reasons to Love America.
The Hollywood action man insists that he was humbled to receive the crown and feels that he has been a "lucky guy" during his career.
'The Rock' told the new issue of the magazine: "It feels great. I've been a lucky guy over the years to have the career that I've been blessed enough to have.
"And things like this, I'm always appreciative. We're here in Hawaii, where I did a lot of my growing up ... I was just Dwayne Johnson, the kid who's having a hard time going to school making his classes.
"I never expected in my wildest of wild dreams that I would ever be in a position to be on the cover of PEOPLE – and certainly not with this kind of title."
The former WWE wrestler revealed that he became even more grateful for life with his wife Lauren Hashian and their daughters Jasmine, five, and Tia, three as well as Simone, 19, who he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dwayne, 49, said: "It was a shakeup for us.
"I did this weird thing every day where I still got up and got dressed like I was getting ready to go someplace. I mean, shoes and all. That helped me psychologically.
"On a relationship and marriage standpoint, you realise you have to really be attentive to your reactions and responses, because your patience capacity starts to compress."
The 'Jumanji' actor explained how he would "marvel" at his wife as she led the home schooling for their daughters.
He said: "I would marvel at Lauren. We would conduct (at-home school) classes; she would be the teacher, and I sat there crisscross-applesauce with my daughters, and within five minutes I was like, 'God, I am so tired.' And my wife was going and going and going."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.