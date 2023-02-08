Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson genuinely surprised Adele

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson went to "great lengths" to make sure Adele was "authentically surprised" at the Grammy Awards.

The 'Black Adam' actor stunned the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker - who has expressed multiple times how much of a fan she is of the former wrestler - during host Trevor Noah's opening monologue at Sunday's (05.02.23) when he appeared from behind her to give her a hug, and he insisted the 34-year-old singer's shock was genuine.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.