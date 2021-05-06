Ed Sheeran agrees to sponsor Ipswich Town FC

Ed Sheeran has agreed to sponsor Ipswich Town's football shirts next season.
The 30-year-old singer is a fan of the Suffolk club and has agreed a one-year deal with Ipswich to sponsor the club's men's and women's first-team shirts.
Ed said: "The football club is a big part of the community and this is my way of showing my support.
"I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I'm looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.
"With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself."
The 'Shape of You' hitmaker finished his Divide tour in Ipswich in 2019 in front of a crowd of 160,000 across four nights at Chantry Park and has been seen attending the team's games in the past.
However, Ed has remained coy on the meaning of his sponsorship design.
He said: "All will be revealed in time."
Ipswich's Director of Sales, Rosie Richardson, said that the club are "thrilled" by Ed's sponsorship.
She said: "We are obviously thrilled that Ed has agreed to become our shirt sponsor next season. I have worked with Ed and his management team on various initiatives over the years and welcomed Ed and his guests to Portman Road for many games. He has shown his support for his hometown in lots of ways and this is another example of that. We look forward to seeing Ed – and every other supporter – back at Portman Road next season."
