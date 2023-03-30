Ed Sheeran bonded with Robbie Williams over their addiction fights: ‘It made me feel less isolated’

Ed Sheeran bonded with Robbie Williams over their addiction battles.

The 32-year-old singer, who recently admitted to drinking too much and dabbling in drugs until it gave him “bad vibes”, said speaking to former Take That star Robbie, 49, made him feel less alone as he fought to get his life on track.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.