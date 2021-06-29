Ed Sheeran collects watches

Ed Sheeran buys himself a new watch every time he reaches a milestone in his life and career.
The 30-year-old pop star has revealed he has a substantial collection of timepieces after being inspired by fellow musicians and watch collectors, John Mayer and Eric Clapton.
While co-hosting BBC Radio 2 with Jo Whiley, Ed shared: "I got into watches a while ago through John Mayer, actually, weirdly.
"He's always been someone I've always looked up to and he also looks up to Eric Clapton, who is also a collector of watches, I guess it's a knock-on effect through generations."
When asked how many watches he owns, the Grammy-winner replied: "Uh, we shouldn't go into that. Too many."
He continued: "It's something I started getting for milestones in my life when something happened.
"Single does well or wedding, birthday."
Jo said: "So you have to earn it?"
Ed - who has 10-month-old daughter Lyra with his wife Cherry Seaborn - added: "Yeah, it's not just a random purchase."
Meanwhile, the 'Beautiful People' singer revealed his favourite pair of shoes he owns is a pair of Converse given to him by his guitar idol Clapton.
He said: "Speaking of Eric Clapton being my hero, he gave me a pair of shoes once that his friend had made and they are my most treasured possession.
"I wear them for special occasions, they are just a pair of Converse.
"But they are probably my treasured possession."
Quizzed on why the 'Wonderful Tonight' singer gave him shoes, he explained: "He's very into style and this was the first time I'd met him, he probably looked at my shoes and went ... no, this is the first time I'd met him and we went out for dinner near his house in London and we went back to his house and he gave me a guitar and a pair of shoes.
"I think his friend is a designer, so he was like 'my friend made these shoes', but it was one of the greatest evenings of my life - it was great."
The full interview with Ed Sheeran is available to listen to on the BBC Sounds app.
