Ed Sheeran helped to pay Tom Parker's medical bills before his death.
The Wanted singer Tom, 33, passed away in March after battling a stage 4 glioblastoma diagnosis since October 2020 but his upcoming memoir 'Hope: My Inspirational Life' reveals how generous Ed reached out to help Tom and his wife Kelsey.
In an extract from the book, obtained by The Sun newspaper, Tom wrote: "Pretty much from the moment I was diagnosed, Ed Sheeran reached out to me with an offer to do anything he could to help.
"Ed and I have known each other since he joined The Wanted on our tour bus during a promotion trip in America more than ten years ago.
"We’ve always run into each other over the years and had a great relationship.
"I've never publicly said this before (and he'll probably be mad that I'm doing it now) but Ed is a very special man — he even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy.
"He didn't need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support, it meant the world."
Tom also wrote about how terrified he was when he first received his diagnosis.
He wrote: "I couldn’t process the information — it was truly staggering. I just kept asking myself how a 32-year-old father, with a wife who was 35 weeks pregnant, could receive such world-shattering news.
"I was absolutely petrified — I couldn’t stop thinking about death."
'Hope: My Inspirational Life' by Tom Parker, will be published on May 26 by Blink Publishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.