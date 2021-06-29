Ed Sheeran sent Courteney Cox a 'leather gimp mask'

Ed Sheeran ordered Courteney Cox a "leather gimp mask" to her home.
The 'Bad Habits' singer - who is close friends with the 57-year-old actress - has revealed how he thought up an X-rated prank when she told him she could buy anything she wanted from her Alexa device.
Appearing on 'The Late Late Show', he told James Corden: "So, she walks out the room, and I go, 'Alexa, order me a leather gimp mask'.
"Unbeknownst to me, Courteney's assistant opened the post, and she finds this mask and instantly goes, 'Oh, I don't think I was meant to see that,' and leaves it on Courteney's bed.
"And Courteney comes up, and she's like, 'Where did this come from?' "
The 30-year-old hitmaker revealed the 'Friends' star found out about his joke, and he's kept it up by ordering more and hiding them in unusual places.
He added: "Anyway, she found out the story, and now every time I go back there, I order her another gimp mask.
"And she has maybe 12, and I hide them in people's bedrooms. So they'll go in a drawer, and they'll just find this leather S&M mask.
"And she had two people look at her piano to try and buy it, two absolute strangers going into her house that I found out about, so I left a couple of masks on the piano as well."
Ed is close to Courteney and her partner Johnny McDaid having set them up, and the Snow Patrol member is the godfather to his 10-month-old daughter Lyda, whom he has with wife Cherry Seaborn.
He recently said: "I introduced her to my best mate Johnny, who I wrote 'Shape of You' and 'Bad Habits' with.
"He's also godfather to Lyra, but yeah I introduced them like nine years ago.
"She just invited me round her house and I just kept going round and then one day I brought Johnny and he didn't come home."
