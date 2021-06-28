Ed Sheeran wants to sing at Jacinda Ardern's wedding

Ed Sheeran wants to perform at Jacinda Ardern's wedding.
The New Zealand Prime Minister recently admitted she'd love to have the 'Bad Habits' singer sing for her and partner Clarke Gayford when they tie the knot this summer, and now the British singer has confirmed he'd jump at the chance to do so if he's available.
Speaking to New Zealand radio presenters Jono and Ben on The Hits, he said: "Do you know what, I would make myself available if I was free, to play her wedding. I think she's brilliant.
"I think that she is the best human being on earth. I know, like, politics is politics and people in New Zealand will have differences of opinion, but in England she is seen as just... it. We love her. I love her.
"I think she's what you need in a leader. New Zealand should be really proud...the whole world has looked at New Zealand and been like, these guys have got it right."
Jacinda - who first met Ed in 2018 - admitted last week she thought Ed wouldn't want to perform at her wedding, particularly because of the coronavirus protocols in place in the country.
She said: "I feel like the quarantine that may be attached to it may not be worth his while.
"I’m sure without that he would be keen. I’m kidding. I definitely don’t think there’s any circumstances where he would ever want to play a wedding."
The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker recently admitted that he'd have moved to New Zealand if he hadn't been so settled in Suffolk with his wife Cherry and their 10-month-old daughter Lyra.
He said: "I married a girl whose county I'm from, my parents are two minutes away, her parents are ten minutes away.
"All of our best friends live in the town, if I didn't have such roots in England I would have bought a house in Wellington 10 years ago."
