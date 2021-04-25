Ed Westwick has suffered with a 'little bit od depression' during the COVID-19 pandemic

Ed Westwick has suffered “a little bit of depression” over the last year.
The former ‘Gossip Girl’ star insisted he feels “fortunate” that he’s still been able to work and travel amid the coronavirus pandemic but the restrictions in place around the world that limit social contact have taken a toll on his mental health.
Asked if he found lockdown a struggle, he said: “Definitely. I’ve been one of the fortunate ones, because I’ve been able to travel a bit through the States for different work appointments and stuff like that.
“But I think it’s the idea that you can’t do things that really messes with you.
“You feel like you’re in prison a little bit. So yeah, a little bit of depression has kicked in at times.
“I’m one of the lucky ones though, I can’t imagine how it has been for certain people. It’s just a dreadful time.”
The 33-year-old actor can’t wait to get back to normality and he is very much looking forward to going to a music concert and going to the cinema again.
Speaking to New! magazine, he said: “[I want to do] everything. I want to go to a concert, I want to go and see a movie.
“I want to be able to travel freely. I want to hug strangers.
“I want to do everything I can again.”
Ed used the lockdown period to reflect on the huge success he experienced when he played Chuck Bass on TV show ‘Gossip Girl’.
He said: “Lockdown was a time for everyone to reflect on who they are and what life is.
“I was processing that experience.
“I’m in such a different place now, things in my career are a lot more calm.
“when it was happening, I was a young guy, we were filming, going out and having fun.
“We were shooting together all the time, nine months of the year, 12 hours a day. We would start at 5am on a Monday.
“You don’t even know where you are in terms of the episodes because it’s constantly rolling.
“It was a wonderful experience. I’m so lucky to have something like that but the problem is you keep trying to look for the next big thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.