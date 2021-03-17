Eddie Murphy: Fatherhood's stopped me making bad decisions

Eddie Murphy never makes a "bad decision" now he puts his children first.
The Hollywood star - who has 10 children - has opened up about fatherhood, admitting it has completely changed how he approaches his career now.
He shared: "I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood. The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s**t is over ... I found over and over again and along the way I realised that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision. When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s***, you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route then you never make a bad decision."
And the 59-year-old actor feels "so blessed" to have all 10 of his children.
Speaking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, he added: "I am so blessed with my kids. I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one'. I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people - and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid. My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky."
Meanwhile, Eddie previously insisted all his children and their mothers get on well with one another, and quipped it was a big "love fest" at the house.
He shared: "Everybody’s really cool with each other and it’s all love all the way around everybody gets along that’s a good thing. It’s a love fest at the house."
