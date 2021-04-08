Eddie Murphy: I'm the most comfortable in my skin I've ever been

Eddie Murphy is “the most comfortable” in his own skin that he’s ever been.
The ‘Coming 2 America’ star turned 60 on April 3, and has said reaching the milestone age has helped him feel happier with who he is, as well as “optimistic” for his future.
During an interview with Oprah Winfrey ‘The Oprah Conversation’ – which will air on Apple TV+ on Friday (09.04.21) – Oprah told Eddie: "When I turned 60, I realized I was more secure in being myself than I've ever been. Maya Angelou had said to me that your fifties is all that you've been meaning to be, I feel that I fulfilled that. Turning 60 was a level of security that's really pretty solid.
“I mean, you are definitely in the period of your life where you have either accomplished, or haven't accomplished, and you can be satisfied or not satisfied.”
And when the 67-year-old media mogul asked Eddie how he feels about turning 60, he said: “I'm the most comfortable I've ever been in my skin. I feel great and optimistic and totally comfortable in Eddie. I always was comfortable in my skin, but not like now."
Eddie previously spoke about his birthday when he admitted he was done putting his career above everything, as he instead wanted to focus on his 10 children.
He said: "I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood.
“The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s*** is over ... I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision.”
The ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ star went on to gush over his brood – who range in age from two to 31 – whom he feels “blessed” to be a father to.
He added: "I am so blessed with my kids. I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people - and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid."
