Eddie Murphy's time away from acting

Eddie Murphy took some time away from acting after making some bad movies.
The 'Coming 2 America' star was given three Razzie Awards when a series of movies he made didn't do well with critics and following on from that, he decided to "take a break" from his career.
He said: "I was making s*** movies. I was like, 'This s*** ain't fun. They're giving me Razzies … Motherf***** gave me the 'worst actor ever' Razzie. [So I thought], 'Maybe it's time to take a break.'"
Eddie was only planning to take a year off work but that soon turned into six years, before he realised he didn't want "want the last bunch of s*** they see me do to be bulls***" and he came back to Hollywood.
Speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron, he added: "I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I'm sitting on the couch and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don't want the last bunch of s*** they see me do [to be] bulls***.
"The plan was to go do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America and then do stand-up and see how I felt afterwards. At least then they'll know I'm [still] funny."
Back in 2019, Eddie revealed he was still open to movie offers - provided the right opportunities present themselves but he would always continue to do stand-up.
He explained: "I don't want to say I'm retired like I won't do anything. If some great thing comes along, or if some great thing happens, some great director or some great idea, of course, I'll make other movies. Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I'll always do stand-up. I'll always have this thing to go do, but I'm never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time."
