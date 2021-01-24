Eddie Redmayne 'never' takes career for granted

Eddie Redmayne "never" takes his career for granted after a tough start.
The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' star feels lucky to be able to choose what films he stars in, but admits it wasn't always like that for him.
Speaking about their acting careers, Eddie said: "I never take it for granted, getting offered stuff and having a say. What happened to me was one film changed that. It’s not like overnight you’ve become a substantially better actor. You’ve just been lucky getting the extraordinary part with a great director, wonderful co-stars, and the alchemy of filmmaking has worked."
And Eddie and his friend Jamie Dornan recalled some of their failed auditions.
Eddie told his friend for Variety's Actors on Actors series: "I remember auditioning for '10,000 BC', which involved being topless, running around, like in Egypt. I mean, look at me. I’m sort of pallid, white, moley. I was always two hours early or an hour late to auditions, endlessly running these lines. But it was great in the sense that you got to try everything and fail hard."
Whilst Jamie added: "There was just so much failure. I just remember your rental car - the foot area of the front passenger seat was a sea of failed audition sides. You were just shucking them down there after coming out of one of those auditions, going, 'That’s another fail.'"
Meanwhile, Eddie previously admitted it was "extraordinarily strange" being back at work after having an enforced break because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He shared: "[I've been] so immersed in my little ones so it felt extraordinarily strange."
