Eiza Gonzalez's new man

Eiza Gonzalez has a new boyfriend.
The 'Baby Driver' actress - who previously dated Liam Hemsworth and Timothee Chalamet - has been seeing professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil for over a month.
Eiza, 31, has been supporting Paul, 35, at work and was recently spotted at a training camp for his team the Boston Cannons.
A source told The New York Post's Page Six: "They walked into training camp in Massachusetts together for breakfast, as he had a game the next day."
They were also spotted together in Los Angeles this week, where they visited the Plant Food + Wine restaurant in Venice.
Rabil divorced fellow lacrosse player Kelly Berger in 2017 after three years of marriage.
Meanwhile, Eiza - who also dated model Dusty Lachowicz in December and Josh Duhamel in 2018 - recently revealed she turned down the chance of a vacation to star in 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
The actress stars as Madame M/Margarita in the 'Fast & Furious' spin-off film and was grateful to be given the chance to star in both the action flick as well as monster movie 'Godzilla vs. Kong'.
Eiza said: "When I was doing 'Bloodshot' I got a call and I had just gotten offered both 'Hobbs & Shaw' and 'Godzilla vs. Kong'. It was the same week, at the same time! And I really wanted to do both, but they were gonna have a schedule conflict because the characters (for) both required more time.
"And so, Dwayne (Johnson) and his team were so incredible about it because they were like, 'We really like her. We really want her to be in the movie. How do we make this work?'
"So they worked around my 'Godzilla vs. Kong' schedule, which was basically, we were changing from one location to the other, from Hawaii to Australia. And I said, 'I'm game to not have vacations'. It was the holidays. So I remember I was like, 'I'm game not to have vacations if I can go do that.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.