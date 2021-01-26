Elaine Paige feels self-conscious about her height

Elaine Paige's biggest insecurity is her height.
The 72-year-old singer is just 4ft 11 and has confessed to feeling self-conscious about her lack of height.
She shared: "I'm not even five foot tall and I felt - and still do on some occasions - that no one takes any notice of you because you're living life down here and a lot of the time 'down here' you get overlooked, literally.
"This is all part and parcel of this insecurity, if you like, and terrible shyness because you're not the same as everybody else and I was patronized a lot as a young girl."
Elaine thinks her insecurity dates back to her childhood, when she dreamed of becoming a tennis player.
But, at the time, her headteacher told her: "Elaine, dear, you can't even see over the net."
Reflecting on that experience, Elaine told the Radio Times: "I've never forgotten it because in one sentence that woman devastated my dream. I was absolutely crushed."
Elaine is widely known as the First Lady of British Musical Theater and she previously explained how the moniker came her way.
The singer suggested that the phrase stemmed from a performance at the White House in the 80s.
She said: "I must have done a few musicals before it was applied! I can't actually remember where it comes from, but, of course, it's very flattering.
"I did a performance during the 1980s for President Ronald Reagan at the White House, so it might well have been a phrase the press applied after that event, since it's the kind of language we're used to hearing coming out of the White House.
"I've been told I have appeared in more musicals - well over 20 - than anyone else of my generation, so whatever its origins, it's an extraordinary moniker."
