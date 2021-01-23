Elisabeth Shue is so proud of the lasting legacy of her 1980s movies

Elisabeth Shue is immensely proud that the movies she made in the 1980s still have such huge fan bases.
The 57-year-old actress - who appeared in the likes of 'The Karate Kick', 'Adventures in Babysitting' and both 'Back To The Future' sequels - is delighted at the legacy she has built on the silver screen.
Appearing on the 'ID10T with Chris Hardwick' podcast, she said: "It is incredible, it's amazing that I happened to end up in a bunch of movies in the 80s that meant so much to people and that people still see.
"It's pretty cool. I really am very grateful for that, for sure."
Teen comedy 'Adventures in Babysitting' - which was Chris Columbus' directorial debut - is one of her favourite parts to look back on, particularly as it's a film she and her three kids - Miles, Stella and Agnes - with husband Davis Guggenheim have been able to watch together.
She added: "Oh, I love that movie! It's one of my favourites, for sure!
"I've been able to watch that movie a lot - not a lot, but enough because it's one of those movies your kids can watch. I think they've all watched it once or twice.
"It was my first starring role. It was a really wonderful time in my life, my brothers all came to the set - I think if you look you can find each one of them in background scenes.
"So that was very special - even my father is in it!"
More recently, Shue reprised her 'Karate Kid' role as Ali Mills in the third season of series 'Cobra Kai' - and her decision to sign up was motivated by her absence from the sequels.
She explained: "I was very grateful to get the truth of Ally's story in 'Karate Kid 2' cleared up. That meant a lot of me, I have to say.
"I was bitter about that situation for many years! I really was! I never watched Karate Kid 2 or 3 because of it."
