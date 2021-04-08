Elizabeth Chambers addresses social media absence: 'I'm focusing on healing'

Elizabeth Chambers is “focusing on healing” amid the allegations of rape surrounding her estranged husband Armie Hammer.
The 38-year-old actress split from Hammer – with whom she has daughter Harper, six, and son Ford, four – in July last year just a few months before allegations began to surface about the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor from a number of women who accused him of being controlling and abusive, as well as having cannibalistic fantasies.
And when a fan recently asked Elizabeth why she’s been absent from social media over the past few weeks, the ‘Game Plan’ star admitted she doesn’t feel comfortable posting amid the ongoing situation.
She responded on her Instagram Story: "Focusing on healing, my babes and work. A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right [at the moment].”
Last month, a woman named Effie came forward to accuse Hammer of “violently” raping her in 2017.
During a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, Effie alleged: “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles. During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”
Effie said she thought Hammer was “going to kill” her, and claimed he beat her feet during the alleged attack “so they would hurt” and said she tried to leave “but he wouldn’t let” her.
The 24-year-old woman alleges she met Hammer on Facebook when she was 20, and admitted to falling in love with the actor, although she now believes she fell victim to “manipulation tactics”.
She claimed: “He would often test my devotion to him. He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually.”
Armie denied the allegations on the same day the press conference was held, and his lawyer has provided screenshots of alleged text conversations between him and Effie which seemingly suggest he told her they couldn’t pursue a relationship, though these are not verified.
In one message, Hammer allegedly told Effie: “I am not going to be able to engage in you in that specific way right now. It never ends well. We can talk and be friends, but I can’t do that.”
The actor’s lawyer also said Hammer’s encounter with Effie was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory”.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth broke her silence on the matter in February, when she said she was “shocked, heartbroken, and devastated” and insisted she will always “support any victim of assault or abuse”.
