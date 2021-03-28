Elizabeth Hurley 'plans an at-home series'

Elizabeth Hurley is planning to make an "at home in the country" series.
The 55-year-old actress - who lives in a 13-bedroom mansion in the English countryside - is reportedly planning to star in a series of reality-style videos for her social media channels, giving fans a behind-the-scenes insight into her life at home.
A source explained: "Liz has a huge and loyal social media following and she knows they’d love to see more of her home life."
The actress lives on a spectacular Georgian estate with her 18-year-old son Damian.
And she thinks starring in her own at-home videos would be a fun experience.
The insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "She’s also looking forward to taking part in a project with Damian. It would be great fun."
The film star thinks the series could prove to be an "eye-opener" for fans, as she wants to show there's different sides to her personality.
The source explained: "Although Liz is very glam, she’s also determined to show people how hardy she is. She’s great at DIY and she loves gardening.
"It will be an eye-opening gander."
Meanwhile, Elizabeth previously revealed her family did a lot of "manual labour" amid the UK's first coronavirus lockdown.
Speaking about her lockdown experience, the actress said: "We all stayed safe and then we had to just get on, find a way to make it work.
"There was manual labour, not allowed TV until 6pm. We were all outside - we had beautiful weather in the UK - sweeping up, clipping, attacking things with a chainsaw, making the outside beautiful, growing veg...
"We all got healthier. We ate quite a lot but there was the manual labour!"
