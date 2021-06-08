Elizabeth Olsen is married?

Elizabeth Olsen has seemingly confirmed she is married.
The 'WandaVision' star got engaged to musician Robbie Arnett after three years of dating in 2019, and during an interview with Variety for their 'Actors on Actors' series, the actress referred to her "husband".
Elizabeth began the chat by explaining why she was on Zoom in her bathroom and why she had a 'Little Miss Magic' book in the background.
She told fellow actress Kaley Cuoco: “I’m in a bathroom. I’ve been in the UK for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbour is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it, and I’m in the furthest bathroom.”
She added: “I also just noticed that my husband put ‘Little Miss Magic,’ you know, the ‘Little Miss’ books? They’re these classic books, but magic because of 'WandaVision', because he’s such a f****** cutie.”
The pair first started dating in 2016 but it wasn't until September 2017 when they made their relationship public by attending the Gersh pre-Emmys party together.
Elizabeth was previously engaged to 'Narcos' actor Boyd Holbrook, but they broke off their engagement in 2014.
What's more, the 32-year-old actress previously hinted at starting a family in the not-so-distant future.
She said: "I was also thinking, 'There's this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid. I don't know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: 'I think I could raise kids here.'"
