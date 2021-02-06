Elizabeth Olsen prefers housework to partying

Elizabeth Olsen would rather clean her house than go to a party.
The ‘WandaVision’ actress – who is engaged to musician Robbie Arnett – was pleased at first with the idea of lockdown when the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 and thought it would be “fun” because she is so at ease tackling domestic tasks at home.
She said: “Domestic life is my comfort zone. I’m far more comfortable being at home cooking, cleaning and gardening than being at a party.
“For me, domestic life is bliss. When the pandemic started happening and we had to stay at home, I was like, ‘That’s OK, I can do this.’
“I didn’t want to do it for eight months or a year or more, but I thought that a month sounded fun.”
The 31-year-old star is sharing a home with Robbie in London borough Richmond and she admits she spends most of her time in the kitchen.
She said: “My favorite domestic chore is cooking. But you have to clean while you cook. That is the number one rule.
“If you love cooking, you have to love cleaning twice as much. For that reason, my kitchen always has to be clean, so I can cook the next thing.”
Elizabeth and Robbie are currently living in London whilst she shoots Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Doctor Strange' in which she plays Scarlet Witch, and she admits that the UK lockdown rules are now becoming frustrating.
Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: "Everything is closed right now, so it’s weird.
“There was a moment where restaurants were open for two weeks and I felt like I was racing to them. I couldn’t wait to get out.
“I feel like I’ve been really frustrated by the lack of human connection that we can’t have these days, but I have to go out every single day.
“I try to get some fresh air. I have to get out and take a walk, or I visit the grocery store.
“We are living here together. When I go to work, Robbie has no human contact, which is miserable.
“He’s writing lots of things that are great, but I can’t wait for the whole world to open up again.”
