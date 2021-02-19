Elizabeth Olsen 'very aware' of nepotism

Elizabeth Olsen is "very aware" of nepotism.
The 32-year-old actress has always been conscious of her famous surname but wanted to carve her own career path away from twin older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when she first started auditioning.
She told Grazia USA's New York Fashion Week issue: "Nepotism is a thing and I'm very aware of it. And of course, I've always wanted to do it alone."
Elizabeth briefly joined Instagram while shooting social stalker movie 'Ingrid Goes West' but quickly found the platform wasn't for her because it didn't feel compatible with the "organisation in [her] brain".
She said: "I had never touched it before. I thought, ‘This is an interesting social experiment for myself, to see if it is a good source to talk about charities or a good source to talk about small projects, or to share something goofier about myself.’ But I think at the end of the day, what I discovered was one, I’m really bad at creating a perceived identity!
"I didn’t find it very organic to who I am as a person.
“I found some joy in putting up silly videos, but I think the main reason I stopped – not I think, I know the main reason why I stopped – was because of the organisation in my brain.
“Lots of horrible things happen all the time. Or, lots of great things happen all the time. Whether it’s something terrifying, like a natural disaster or a school shooting or a death, there are so many things that happen, and I love processing information.
"I love reading articles. I love listening to podcasts. I love communicating about things that are happening in the world to people around me. And what I don’t love is that my brain organization was saying, ‘Should I post about this?’ That seemed very unhealthy ….
“And to then contribute to these platitudes that I don’t really love, you have to subscribe to two different ways of thinking.
"So, I didn’t like that, and there was a lot of it that was just bothering me for my own sake of what value systems I have.”
However, the 'WandaVision' star admitted she can see some positives to the photo-sharing site, it just isn't right for her.
She said: “I do see a use of it and how you can use it well for work. But I don’t think that I would like to use that tool to promote myself.”
