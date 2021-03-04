Ella Bleu Travolta lands role in Get Lost

Ella Bleu Travolta has landed a lead role in upcoming film 'Get Lost'.
The 20-year-old actress, the daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, has boarded the cast of the young adult film which is directed by Daniela Amavia.
'Get Lost' is a modern-day take on 'Alice In Wonderland' with the creatures turned into human characters. Ella will play the role of Alicia/Alice, who goes on a magical trip into the wonderland of Budapest.
Alicia is backpacking through Europe to fulfil her mother's last wish, and a chance encounter with a strange girl sets her off on a mind-bending adventure.
There she meets a mysterious young man and a variety of individuals that take her on a journey that will open her heart and mind.
Ella took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news to her fans.
She wrote on the photo-sharing site: "I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project!"
Elle has been grieving following the passing of her mother Kelly, who died in July 2020 at the age of 57 after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer, who was described as the "rock and heart and soul" of the family.
An insider said that Kelly was "the rock, the heart and soul who kept the family united. Kelly and John were true partners".
The insider added: "Ella and Kelly were best friends and inseparable, and of course Benjamin worshiped his mom."
John, famed for his roles in films such as 'Grease' and 'Pulp Fiction', announced d Kelly's death on Instagram by writing: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.
"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.
"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT. (sic)"
