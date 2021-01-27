Ellen DeGeneres endorses Amanda Gorman for US President

Ellen DeGeneres has endorsed Amanda Gorman for United States President in 2036.
The 22-year-old Harvard graduate - who became the youngest inaugural poet every in US history when she delivered her 'The Hill We Climb' poem at Joe Biden's inauguration last week - grew up with presidential aspirations, and Hillary Clinton has already given her a vote of confidence.
During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the host said: "I want to be one of the first to give you my official endorsement. We're behind you 100 percent."
Ellen, 63, then revealed campaign merchandise including mugs, badges and t-shirts.
Amanda then admitted she's been thinking about being president since childhood after a teacher made a lighthearted suggestion.
She revealed: "I had a math teacher who said kind of somewhat jokingly — because I was a very passionate, feisty girl, as I am today — 'you should run for president'.
"I was like, you know what? That tracks. Let's put that on the bulletin board for the future."
And her family have always been very supportive of her ambitions, with her twin sister even trying to protect her reputation just in case she runs for president.
She added: "They know when I say something I mean business. In college, my twin sister would be at like parties and people would be posting things on Snapchat or whatever.
"And she would say, 'Don't get a photo of me, my sister is running for president in 25 years from now. I can't have an image coming up.'
"So, we all really hold ourselves accountable to the dream."
Meanwhile, Amanda also reflected on meeting Michelle Obama - which had happened "a few times before" the inauguration - and how they shared the "biggest, warmest" hug at last week's ceremony.
She said: "Whenever I meet Michelle, I hope that she forgets meeting me because I just want a do-over. I just want a clean slate and do it right this time.
"But she always remembers and she's always great.
"And when I hug her, I'm so short - my forehead is like in her belly button, and it's the best."
