Ellen DeGeneres living with Courteney Cox

Ellen DeGeneres has moved in with Courteney Cox.
The 63-year-old talk show host has thanked her friend for letting her be her "roommate" but joked she needed to clarify that she wasn't living with the 'Cougar Town' star because of "marital troubles" with her spouse Portia de Rossi, but they had sold their home and needed somewhere to stay.
Introducing Courtney as her guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the presenter described the actress as her "landlord".
But Courteney said: "I don't consider me a landlord, I consider myself your roommate."
Ellen agreed: "Yes, we're roommates. We don't see each other a lot, but we're roommates.
"I should explain. I'm not having marital troubles. I'm not out of my house because I'm — I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house.
"We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay. [Courteney was] kind enough to say, 'Yes, stay at my house.'"
But the 56-year-old actress branded her pal a "terrible roommate" because she took over the entire bathroom.
Asked how she feels about their current arrangement, Courteney said: "Well, Ellen, let's just put it this way: first of all, you know, you're my style guru. So, I was nervous about you staying here, being that I haven't redone it. I haven't been there in a year.
"So, I had it cleaned and I moved everything off the right side of the bathroom so you'd have your space in the drawers.
"I was just really ready for you and then my assistant went there the next day after you left and [I asked her], 'How does it look? Is it okay?' And she's like, 'It looks great.' I said, 'Show me around,' and it was like, all of a sudden, 'Wait a minute. Ellen's toothbrush is on my side.' I was like, 'Well, where is my make-up?
"So, essentially, you're a terrible roommate. You took over my side and your side."
But the 'Finding Dory' star insisted her 48-year-old wife was the one to blame.
She said: "I only have one side and she happened to be there one night."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.