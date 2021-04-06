Ellen DeGeneres: Scooby-Doo's Velma is gay

Ellen DeGeneres is certain that 'Scooby-Doo' character Velma is a lesbian.
The 63-year-old talk show host has responded to comments online that Velma Dinkley could be gay after it was revealed the cartoon character was receiving her own spin-off show.
Speaking on her series 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: “People online are once again debating whether Velma is a lesbian. So here are my thoughts. First of all, she’s a cartoon character so no one should really care about her sexuality. Secondly, just ’cause she wears those clothes and has short hair doesn’t mean she’s a lesbian."
However, Ellen dubbed herself the “nation’s leading expert on gay” and assured fans that she believes that Velma is a lesbian because she is usually seen wearing a baggy orange turtleneck and a pair of black square glasses.
She quipped: “And third, obviously, she’s a lesbian. Come on. Velma, she’s on our team. She has short hair. She has thick glasses. She solves mysteries. She’s basically the Rachel Maddow of cartoons. I heard that she’s trying to get the rest of the gang to trade in the Mystery Machine for the Subaru Outback.”
Ellen continued to list a number of other cartoon characters that she is adamant is gay including Spongebob Squarepants and Peanuts character Peppermint Patty.
She added: "[Spongebob Squarepants] spends a lot of time with his friend Patrick. He has a pet snail. I don’t know if that’s gay. It just sounds like it is though."
The comedian continued: “Snagglepuss? Gay. Ursula? Gay. He-Man? Gay. Yogi and Boo-Boo? Gay. Flounder? Gay. Four of the seven dwarfs? Gay. Jiminy Cricket? Gay. The candlestick from ‘Beauty and the Beast?’ French or gay, same thing.”
However, Ellen also noted that not all female characters who don't pursue a man mean that they are a lesbian as there are comments that 'Frozen' character Elsa was gay.
She explained: “Not sure why this rumor started in the first place. I guess as soon as a Disney princess doesn’t spend the entire movie pursuing a man, that makes her gay.”
