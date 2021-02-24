Ellie Goulding debuts baby bump

Ellie Goulding has shown off her baby bump for the first since revealing she is seven months pregnant.
The 34-year-old singer debuted her huge baby bump during the launch of boxer Anthony Joshua's new line, BOSS x AJBXNG at the Regent Street Boss store in London.
She donned a pair of black trousers and boots with a zebra-print top underneath a black jumper that visibly showed off her growing belly.
It comes after the 'Anything Can Happen' hitmaker revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Casper Jopling on Tuesday (23.02.21).
And although she has had to go through the experience whilst in lockdown in the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic she has enjoyed watching her bump continue to grow although there have been many challenges caused by the government's restrictions on contact with other family members and friends.
Speaking to Vogue, she revealed: "Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] - I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it."
Discussing how the pregnancy has gone in lockdown - which she and Caspar have spent at their home in Gloucestershire, England - she added: "You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely. "Because it wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on. I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it. The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before. I feel like it’s a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing. I’m not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It’s not always going to be easy. I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children."
