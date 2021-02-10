Ellie Goulding is 'overly enthusiastic' about love

Ellie Goulding has been "overly enthusiastic" about romance in the past.
The 34-year-old singer - who married Caspar Jopling in 2019 - revealed that she has to be "careful" when writing love songs because of a past experience where she was too eager in expressing her love for a man.
Asked by Capital Breakfast show host Roman Kemp if she used a romantic tune to express her love for someone, Ellie replied: "That's the problem though, because I do love writing love songs, you have to be careful.
"In the past I've definitely been overly enthusiastic ... I once told a guy, I'm just going to say it because why not, I did once tell a guy I was in love with him and he didn't say it back and actually didn't say it back for a long time.
"I honestly did want the ground to make way for me to fall into the earth and never return."
The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker recently suggested that she may adopt a more masculine style after experimenting in the music video for her new record 'New Love'.
Ellie said: "People know me, and have described me in the past, as being feminine and I have long, blonde hair and I like to dress up and wear dresses and be glamorous. But I think really the true me is ... it must have sparked something in me, I really enjoyed it. And that is more naturally who I am. Maybe it will change my whole thing."
She also confessed that she had become a "robot" during spells when she struggled to cope with her fame.
Goulding said: "I'd just become a robot that was able to walk on stage and perform energetically and wildly. But actually I was just exhausted, and I don't remember any of it."
