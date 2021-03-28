Ellie Goulding receives 'excellent' advice from Princess Eugenie

Ellie Goulding has received "excellent" pregnancy advice from Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry.
The 34-year-old pop star is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with husband Caspar Jopling and she's revealed that her famous friends have been giving her plenty of useful tips over recent months.
Speaking about Eugenie, the singer shared: "She's been a great friend throughout this.
"We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."
The 31-year-old royal gave birth to a baby boy called August on February 9, her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, while Katy welcomed her first child - a daughter called Daisy - seven months ago.
Ellie is set to give birth next month, but initially kept quiet about her pregnancy because she needed some time to "get [her] head around it".
She told Stella magazine: "Last year I released an album and I’d finished writing a book.
"Then, after living in lockdown, walking around in my husband’s big coats to hide my bump and living in different places in Oxfordshire and London, we moved into a new house. Our house. It felt like we had these proper roots and it was the right moment to say something - I’d also just bought a new bath that I was very proud to show off in the photographs."
Despite having months to come to terms with the news, Ellie admits it still feels a bit "strange" to think she'll soon have a baby of her own.
The blonde beauty - who married Caspar in 2019 - explained: "Just a few more weeks to go and then I will be a mum. It still feels strange to say those words out loud."
