Ellie Goulding reveals 'bad' pregnancy cravings

Ellie Goulding has been craving McDonald's during her pregnancy.
The 34-year-old star - who is expecting her first baby with husband Caspar Jopling - has been open about her fitness and healthy eating drive, but being pregnant has left her wanting "all of the bad things".
She told Vogue magazine: “I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn’t deal with everything...
“I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonald's.
“And I was kind of terrified, I suddenly wanted all of the bad things! Whatever this baby did when it took over my body was like, 'Hell no — I do not want broccoli, spinach, collards!' I just wanted sugar and carbs.”
And as the 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker is going through her own pregnancy journey during the pandemic, she admitted she wants to learn from other people's experiences.
She added: "Never have I wanted to listen to other women’s stories so much!
"I’m trying to take things much more in the moment now and not worry [too much] about the future because every single day it’s different.
"It’s nice to think about the nursery and what kind of baby I’ll have, but personally I’ve been able to deal with it by being kind to myself, accepting myself bad or good, and taking it day by day."
Ellie noted how "lonely" it's been going through this during lockdown, which she described as a "solitary journey".
She said: "It wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on.
"I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it. The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before.
"I feel like it’s a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.