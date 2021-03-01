Ellie Rowsell trolled following Marilyn Manson accusations

Ellie Rowsell has been trolled since accusing Marilyn Manson of filming up her skirt.
The Wolf Alice singer recently spoke up after a string of women, including the ‘Rock is Dead’ hitmaker’s former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of being abusive, and she admitted she’s received a backlash from people accusing her of making up her claims for attention, while others insisted it was all her own “fault”.
Asked about the fallout, she said: “A lot of trolls. [Saying I made it up] for attention. Or that it was my fault because I put myself in those situations. Or I must take drugs.
“So there are a lot of weirdos on my case, but the reason I said anything was because other people weren’t being believed and I felt there is power in collective stories.
“People were rationalizing his behavior, saying [the women] were in a relationship with him - they chose that. And I’m well aware my story is not half as horrendous as others’, but I literally went to work …"
The 28-year-old star admitted people were also “angry” for bringing the situation online but she insisted no one was interested when she raised the alleged incident at the time with his team and bosses at the festival where it was said to have occurred.
She told the Sunday Times newspaper's Culture magazine: “But people were angry at me for bringing this situation to Twitter instead of sorting it out there and then.
“And I agree it shouldn’t have to come to calling out someone’s behaviour online years later.
“Manson wasn’t reprimanded when I told his team and the festival organisers. It was shrugged off as something he did all the time. He didn’t offer an apology or let me confiscate the camera, and it couldn’t be brought to the police because it wasn’t a criminal offence at the time."
Ellie thinks changes in such behavior need to be done out of an understanding of what is wrong, not just out of fear of being “cancelled”.
She said: “Some would rather vilify a woman for taking her story public than listen to what she is saying. You don’t want people to resent women for asking for change because there is a fear of [someone being] canceled.
“So while calling stuff out might change behavior in the future, you want people to learn what is wrong and not just because they fear cancellation. That’s why we need re-education and to diversify industries.”
