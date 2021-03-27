Elsa Pataky advises friends on parenthood

Elsa Pataky advises her friends to “think long and hard” before having children.
The 44-year-old actress – who has daughter India, eight, and seven-year-old twins Sacha and Tristan with husband Chris Hemsworth – admitted her children haven’t got any less “demanding” as they’ve got older, and she wants her pals to give parenthood serious thought.
She told HELLO! magazine: “They are a little older, but they are no less demanding!
“I always tell my friends, ‘Think long and hard before you have children, because children are forever.' ”
The Spanish star and her husband have just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and couldn’t be happier together.
She said: “We’re very happy. We’re working, we’ve got the kids, we’re surrounded by friends. I couldn’t ask for more…
“I was spot on when I decided [Chris] was the man I should spend the rest of my life with.
“We have a great sense of humor, we like to tease each other. We love being together and with our friends.”
The family are currently living in Sydney while Elsa shoots her new movie ‘Interceptor’ and Chris works on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and she admitted she was worried her kids would find it hard to adjust to going to school there – because they have to wear shoes.
She added: “We’ve put the kids in school here in Sydney and they have adapted really well, although it is very different from the school in Byron Bay.
“It’s the first time they have had to wear shoes to school, and uniforms!
“I thought it was going to be really hard for them but they love it.
“Also, on weekends, we get to go home so they can see their friends.”
