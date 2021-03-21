Elsa Pataky on the secrets to her marriage to Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky credits "patience and understanding" for her 10-year marriage to Chris Hemsworth.
The 44-year-old star and 37-year-old actor marked a decade of wedded bliss back in December and Elsa has explained the reasons why their relationship is still going strong.
She said: "You need to put a lot of work into marriage; I don't think every couple is perfect.
"It requires patience, understanding, a lot of conversation, getting to know the other person, to know yourself and what you do wrong. It's about not letting one's pride get in the way."
The Spanish actress also suggested that spending time together without their children - daughter India Rose, eight, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, seven, has been important in keeping the romance alive.
Elsa told Australia's The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: "We make an effort to do things together without the kids. We make time for ourselves as a couple."
Chris, who plays 'Thor' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), previously suggested that Elsa didn't get jealous of superhero fans swooning over him, as he only has eyes for her.
Asked if she gets jealous, Chris said: “No, not at all - she knows I only have eyes for her.”
Chris added that the past decade of marriage has not always been easy and has taken hard work from the pair.
He explained: “There are challenges and you have to work hard - a good marriage doesn’t just happen.”
Meanwhile, Elsa previously scoffed at suggestions that the duo had the "perfect" romance and suggested that their relationship requires "constant work".
She said: "It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple. No way.
"It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It's not easy."
