Elsa Pataky 'proud' of stunt work in Interceptor

Elsa Pataky is “proud” to have done her own stunts for ‘Interceptor’.
The 45-year-old actress has spent several months shooting the movie in Sydney and she had to go to a “new level” with her fitness regime in order to be in peak physical condition for her role as soldier JJ Collins.
She said: “We finished filming two weeks ago, after spending eight months on it.
“I’m pleased I was able to do an all-out action movie, playing a tough, strong woman.
“She’s a soldier in the US army, and to play her I had to build muscle mass and take my usual training regime to a new level.
“It was a real challenge because I was also learning all the fight routines and doing all the scenes I could myself rather than using a double. I feel proud of myself.”
Elsa was able to turn to her husband, ‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth – the father of her kids India, nine, and seven-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan - for tips and advice on building muscle for the role.
She told Hola! Magazine: “He gives good tips, especially about nutrition.
“He was shooting the latest ‘Thor’ movie while I was doing ‘Interceptor’, so we took turns training and looking after the kids.”
Elsa has continued to work out now filming is complete but has “relaxed” her regime.
She added: “I’ve gone back to a more relaxed one – meditation, yoga, a bit of Pilates and some gym workouts, but with smaller weights.
“I’d been lifting up to double my own body weight. By the end of the day, you’re worn out.”
