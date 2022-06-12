Elsa Pataky takes up painting

Elsa Pataky and her daughter have taken up painting to relax.
The 45-year-old beauty - who has India, 10, and twins Tristan and Sasha, eight, with husband Chris Hemsworth – finds meditation beneficial when it comes to easing the stress of life, and her new hobby has had a similar soothing effect.
She told Australia’s Marie Claire magazine: “Meditation helps a lot when I am really stressed. Taking care of the kids and taking care of your husband and taking care of yourself; it's just so stressful.
“I have started painting with my daughter and I feel like it's a kind of a meditation.
“In the last holidays, we just sat and painted.
“I think it’s such a good thing to find your passion. It takes my mind a little bit from all that craziness.”
The ‘Interceptor’ actress thinks she is at her most beautiful when she’s content and enjoying what she’s doing, either on her own or with her family.
She added: “I feel more beautiful in the natural moments when I'm doing my hobbies, my passions.
“I feel so happy that I think that's what brings it all out, when you're not stressed and you have those moments for yourself.
“I'm passionate about horse riding, so I love doing that. Or the moments with my family; watching TV with my kids or I don't know, doing yoga. Those little moments.”
Elsa recently launched her own skincare like, Purely Byron, which was inspired by her family’s move to her husband’s native Australia.
She explained: “The idea for Purely Byron started when I moved to Byron Bay. I felt that immediate connection with this amazing place. Its natural beauty, its spirit and sense of community. There was just something amazing about it…
“ I'm passionate about skincare and natural ingredients, so [launching Purely Byron Skincare] had started getting into my head.
“I discovered all the botanicals that Byron has here, which are so powerful and so interesting. And then I met these two amazing professional women who helped me put it together.”
