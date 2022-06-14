Elvis Costello and Rod Stewart appear to end ‘feud’ sparked by Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Elvis Costello and Sir Rod Stewart appear to have laughed off their so called feud.
It comes after Costello, 67, branded the recent Platinum Jubilee concert – was headlined by Queen, Diana Ross and Elton John – as “s****” and singled out Stewart’s performance of ‘Sweet Caroline’ during a rant, despite BBC bosses requesting the song.
He reportedly raged to a crowd during a show in Glasgow: “I mean, I know you all love him and he’s one of yours and everything, but Rod. What the f***? I must say, listen we all have bad nights vocally, but for f***’s sake, Sweet f****** Caroline.
“Are you fucking kidding me? I mean I’ve been in showbusiness 45 years so I do know a thing or two. How is it that nobody suggested Rod sing ‘You Wear It Well?’”
The reports prompted Stewart, 77, to lash back on Twitter: “Dear Elvis @elviscostello, yes my voice was rough cos of Covid. I apologise, I thought it better it to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry. By the way where’s your hair gone mate????? Sir Rod.”
Costello also reportedly took a dig at Diana Ross’ set, adding: “Listen, Diana Ross had a whole playlist of songs that would have fitted the occasion: ‘You Keep Me Hanging On’, ‘I’m Living In Shame’. I’m not saying ‘Love Child’. You never heard it from me.”
But Costello has backtracked by saying: “If you read my actual remark, it (was) about the wrong-headed idea of asking Sir Rod (to) pass up ‘You Wear It Well’ to lead a f****** singalong.”
Costello also clarified his comments on Ross, 78, by saying: “Ms. Ross is deity. Have some damn respect. I was joking about the many uncomfortable choices that were overlooked.”
He also grovelled to Stewart by saying: “Dear Lord Stewart. You know I love you. Think the Queen would have loved ‘You Wear It Well’ or even ‘Hot Legs’. As to gigs, I had a stinker the other night in Liverpool. They come and go, like hair, which I keep sewn in my hat. Up The Republic. Elvis O.rrible B.loody E.erbet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.