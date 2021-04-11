Emerald Fennell: BAFTA win is thrilling

Emerald Fennell says 'Promising Young Woman's BAFTA win is "so thrilling".
The director and screenwriter admitted she was "overwhelmed" that the cast and crew picked up the Outstanding British Film BAFTA Film Award on Sunday (11.04.21).
Speaking at a Winner's Press Conference, she said: "This is just unbelievable and so thrilling. I feel quite overwhelmed because I just feel so proud of everyone who worked on this film and so grateful to them."
In her first acceptance speech, when she won Best Original Screenplay, Emerald seemed to fumble over her awards, clearly having not expected to win the gong. And when one journalist commented that they thought she might be running around her room, she admitted she was too "nervous" to move.
She added: "This hotel room is so enormous, I'm actually frightened to move. If I touch anything, it might go on fire or fall or break so I'm actually sitting quite still - nervously - incase something goes wrong."
Emerald had previously revealed she wished she could kiss the 'Promising Young Woman' cast but was unable to owing to the current restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking via video link, she said: "There are so many people I want to thank and I want to go to your houses and kiss you - which I can't do. Thank you to the amazing cast ...
"Thank you to the lovely crew and thank you everyone. I'm missing so many people, this is the terrible thing. It was the greatest thing of my life, making this film and I love everyone who made it. I'm so grateful to them and I'm so grateful to everyone who has watched it."
