Emerald Fennell celebrates Promising Young Woman win at BAFTAs

Emerald Fennell wishes she could kiss the 'Promising Young Woman' cast after it won Outstanding British Film at the BAFTAs.
The 35-year-old actress and writer paid tribute to the "amazing" cast and crew of the film after it picked up the accolade at the virtual BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night (11.04.21).
Speaking via video link, she said: "There are so many people I want to thank and I want to go to your houses and kiss you - which I can't do. Thank you to the amazing cast ... Thank you to the lovely crew and thank you everyone.
"I'm missing so many people, this is the terrible thing. It was the greatest thing of my life, making this film and I love everyone who made it. I'm so grateful to them and I'm so grateful to everyone who has watched it."
Meanwhile, Emerald previously admitted she knows she "can’t please everyone" with her projects.
She explained: "Just because you don’t like a film doesn’t make it bad or morally wrong. That’s the really interesting new part of this kind of dialogue. There are so many things you can make that people will kind of vaguely enjoy. But I just wanted to make the film that felt really true to me. You can’t please everyone. Of course not. And that’s been really cathartic for me to kind of not mind ... It couldn’t be so easy. You can look at any statistic, you can look at any story - and there’s a way something goes."
