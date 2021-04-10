Emerald Fennell: I can't please everyone

Emerald Fennell knows she "can’t please everyone".
The 35-year-old actress wrote and directed the comedy thriller film 'Promising Young Woman' - which stars Carey Mulligan, Jennifer Coolidge and Laverne Cox - and she's aware that her passion projects might not receive universal acclaim.
She reflected: "Just because you don’t like a film doesn’t make it bad or morally wrong.
"That’s the really interesting new part of this kind of dialogue. There are so many things you can make that people will kind of vaguely enjoy. But I just wanted to make the film that felt really true to me.
"You can’t please everyone. Of course not. And that’s been really cathartic for me to kind of not mind."
The movie tells the story of a medical school dropout who seeks revenge against sexual abusers.
Emerald admitted to amending her original script because it was initially deemed to be too bleak.
She told The Independent: "It couldn’t be so easy. You can look at any statistic, you can look at any story - and there’s a way something goes."
Carey Mulligan - who plays the central character in the movie - previously admitted she knew she "had" to star in 'Promising Young Woman'.
The actress was desperate to land the role of Cassie Thomas - even though she was uncertain about how to play the part.
She said: "When I read the 'Promising Young Woman' script, I felt the way you do when you watch 'Parasite'. Constantly wrong-footed, like, 'Oh my word, what is this?' In a good way.
"I also felt the thing that I always want to feel: that I would be gutted if anyone else played this part. I had to do it, but also I didn't know how to do it."
