Emerald Fennell says mothers need to support to work in Hollywood

Emerald Fennell thinks it’s “impossible” for mothers of young children to work in the film industry.
The 35-year-old actress-and-director – who was seven months pregnant while making her acclaimed thriller movie ‘Promising Young Woman’ – believes the best way of helping women make it in the industry is to provide as much help and accommodation for their kids as is possible in the workplace.
Speaking to Grazia, she said: “The first thing I’d say, as someone with a young child, is that anything we can do to help with childcare would make a huge difference. The hours are so long. It’s impossible to have a young family and work in this industry.”
At the Academy Awards last week, Emerald won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for 'Promising Young Woman'.
And while ‘The Crown’ star is currently focused on directing, she is adamant that it’s unlikely she’ll be leaving acting for good.
She said: “I love working with the amazing people I’ve been able to work with
“For the foreseeable, that will be behind the camera. But I love acting.”
‘Promising Young Woman’ stars Carey Mulligan as a medical school dropout who sets out to avenge the death of her best friend who was raped by a classmate at college, and as well as taking home gold at the Oscars, the movie has been recognised at multiple bodies, including the BAFTAs and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.
Emerald - who acted as showrunner on 'Killing Eve' - is still in shock by the reaction to her story, which she both wrote and directed.
She said: “I don’t think I’d believe it, honestly, if I went back to the first day of filming.
“You know, we did the film in 23 days; it is a labour of love for everyone who made it.
“We never dreamed it would come this far. It’s been completely incredible.”
