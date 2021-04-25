Emerald Fennell takes Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar

Emerald Fennell fought back tears as she accepted the Best Original Screenplay Oscar on Sunday (25.04.21) night.
The 35-year-old actress admitted she hadn't expected to take the accolade for her movie 'Promising Young Woman' ahead of the writers of the other nominated films, 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Minari', 'Sound of Metal', and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', so apologised to event producer Stephen Soderbergh for not preparing a speech.
She said: "They said write a speech and I didn’t because I didn’t think this would happen, I’m going to be in trouble with Stephen Soderbergh, I’m so sorry...
"The only speech I ever wrote was when I was 10 - it mainly thanks Morris from 'Saved by the Bell'. Unfortunately he hasn’t been as much of my life as I’d hoped.
"I’m trying very hard not to cry, which is very difficult because as an English person, we don’t cry ever."
Emerald thanked her cast and crew, as well as her loved ones, as she felt "mortified" to have been singled out for recognition.
She said: “I have so many people to thank, I feel mortified that I’m here when it’s not just my job at all.
“I want to thank Carey Mulligan for being not only the most talented person in the world but also the kindest and funniest, the producers for never giving up, the cast and the crew, the greatest in the world, they just made me look good and I’m so grateful."
Fighting back tears, she added: "Finally, my family, mum, dad, Coco, my husband, Chris… Come on. Our son who did not arrive until a couple of weeks after shooting, thank God, I crossed my legs all the way through. Thank God.
“Stephen – I hope that was alright.”
Meanwhile, the second award of the evening went to Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, who took Best Adapted Screenplay for 'The Father'.
Florian accepted the honour in Paris, praising his collaborator - who was at the evening's London hub at the BFI - for their lengthy partnership.
He said: "Thank you so much, it’s such agreat joy and a great honour. I share this with CH, we have worked together for years and he’s a great writer and a great friend."
