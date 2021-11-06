Emilio Estevez 'won't return for The Mighty Ducks season two'

Emilio Estevez won't return for season two of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'.
The 59-year-old actor will not be returning to the Disney+ series, after the Hollywood star reportedly refused to reveal whether he would comply with the production's COVID-19 vaccination policy.
ABC Signature has a firm vaccination policy in place and the studio has now decided against renewing Emilio's contract for season two of the show, according to Variety.
The return-to-work agreement between studios and unions states that all actors and crew members needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
However, at this stage, it's not yet clear how Emilio's character - Gordon Bombay - will exit the Disney+ series.
Emilio previously played the role in the well-known film series - 'The Mighty Ducks', 'D2: The Mighty Ducks' and 'D3: The Mighty Ducks'.
The actor has also explained how his character evolved between the last movie and the spin-off series.
He said: "He's in a pretty bad place. He's not the guy that we last saw at the end of 'D3'. He's a guy that is kind of broken and disengaged and sad and hiding. So, it takes Lauren's character and the new group of kids to re-engage him by way of practising at the ice rink.
"The beauty of doing a TV show is that you have 10 episodes, and you have five hours to tell your story, as opposed to a film where you have an hour and a half or two hours. This allows Bombay's character to develop and evolve over the course of the entire season, which is new for me because I've only done movies. This is the first time I've ever done a TV series, so it was an adjustment for me in so many ways."
