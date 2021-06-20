Emily Blunt loves cinema dates

Emily Blunt thinks going to the cinema is the “best date night ever”.
The ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ actress – who has daughters Hazel, seven, and Violet, five, and with husband John Krasinski – is thrilled movie theatres have reopened following lengthy periods of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic because there isn’t anything she enjoys doing more than seeing a film on the big screen.
She said: “I love going to the movie theatre, it’s my favourite thing to do, we do it all the time.
“And I just love being encompassed and consumed by an experience.
“I love the dark and the energy in the room and the space between people.
“I think it’s the best date nightever.
“It’s one of my favourite things to do and it always will be.”
‘A Quiet Place 2’- which was directed by Emily’s husband John - was originally due for release more than a year ago but was delayed due to the pandemic because movie bosses felt it worked better in cinemas than as a streaming release.
Emily explained to heat magazine: “The movie is made for a theatrical experience. It’s such a theatrical event. It is a sound movie.
“You want to be sitting with strangers, jumping and screaming and not eating your popcorn. And I think that was always what we saw for this.
“And I think, certainly with this film, the world expands.
“So, the set pieces are bigger and it’s so thrilling. I’m so excited for people to see it.”
The 38-year-old actress has developed a close bond with her young co-stars Noah Jupe and Millicent Simonds and joked she and John now view them as their “fake children”.
She gushed: “They’re just so arresting and clever and nice – great parents, great families.
“They are like our fake children.
“I’m so devoted to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.