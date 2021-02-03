Emily Ratajkowski "feels really lucky" to be pregnant.
The 'We Are Your Friends' star - who is expecting her first child with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard - admits she "never really understood" what it was like to make a family before she fell pregnant but she is really looking forward to expanding her family with her beau.
Speaking in a video to promote her new Kérastase Genesis range, she said: "I've never really understood what it would be like to make a family and growing a family is an amazing eye opening experience and I feel really lucky. I don't know what motherhood is going to be like of course because this is my first time and everyone as such different experiences and perspectives. So, the best thing to do is just trust in the process and take each day at a time and then see where this ride takes me."
Meanwhile, Emily previously admitted she was finding pregnancy "lonely".
The 29-year-old model said: "My husband likes to say that ‘we’re pregnant’. I tell him that while the sentiment is sweet, it’s not entirely true. I resent that his entire family’s DNA is inside of me but that my DNA is not inside him. ‘It just seems unfair,’ I say, and we both laugh. It’s kind of a joke, but there is truth behind it. Pregnancy is innately lonely; it’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be. Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience."
And Emily also noted her husband doesn’t feel any of the "aches" and "pains" that she has been enduring.
She added: "There is no one to feel it with me - the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning. My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy, another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be."
